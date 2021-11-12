In this week's episode of “Wave the Wheat” freshman host Jaxson Reed sits down with Kansas athletics news breaker, and also known as the “The KU Scoopsgawd," Journalism School alumni Mike Vernon.
Vernon, a former Kansan Sports staff writer, discussed his life post-graduation, including some jobs that he had prior to his position now, including a beat writer for Cal Athletics, and working for the sports media juggernaut Bleacher Report. Vernon now works as a Content Design Manager in the Bay Area.
Vernon explained how he got into breaking news for Kansas fans, as he explains that he is a Jayhawk fan himself and finds joy in finding credible news for Kansas fans. He also exclaimed that they deserve it more than any fans in the world, and when he got into the news-breaking world, he felt that KU fans didn’t have a reporter to take after. Vernon was of the thought that he could fill that roll.
Vernon went on to recall some great memories in his time with the University Daily Kansan, describing the process he went through when writing a story on how former Kansas basketball star Joel Embiid declared for the NBA Draft back in 2014.
This new episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.