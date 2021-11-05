On this week’s episode of the Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat”, the voice of Sporting Kansas City and co-host of the sports show “Border Patrol”, Nate Bukaty, joins the show, along with the first co-host of the show, Kansan Sports editor Nathan Swaffar.
The trio began by talking about Nate’s journey through the University of Kansas, as he recalls commentating games for the on-campus radio station KJHK. Bukaty also mentions the success of the Kansas basketball teams in his time in Lawrence but also adds the fact that no Jayhawk basketball team went to the Final Four while Bukaty was a Jayhawk.
Later in the conversation, Swaffar asked Bukaty what really stuck about Sporting Kansas City, including some questions about the upcoming MLS playoffs. Bukaty explained that there are a good number of teams that are vying for the Western Conference Championship, including Sporting Kansas City, along with the Seattle Sounders. Bukaty also mentioned that it took him some time to get into soccer, only playing it for a couple of years in high school, however, Bukaty mentioned the 2006 World Cup as the time where he really felt the love for soccer.
Bukaty concluded by describing some venues that he would like to visit in the future that he has not gotten to yet, including Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he mentions that he would like to make it to a United States vs Mexico soccer match at Estadio Azteca.
This episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.