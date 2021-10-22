The Kansan Sports podcast, Wave the Wheat, is back for a third episode this week, featuring Kansas alum and former host of Wave the Wheat, Jacob Polacheck.
The pair first discussed the newest member of the Kansas men’s basketball recruiting class, Ernest Udeh Jr., after his commitment to the Jayhawks on Oct. 20. Polacheck went on to say that he is a great paint defender, and he thinks Udeh is a great addition to the “core four” of recruits that the Jayhawks have brought in of Udeh, Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor and MJ Rice. Polacheck also elaborated on the Jayhawks’ top recruiting target, Mark Mitchell.
The Kansas journalism graduate went on to talk about the outlook of the Big 12 conference, including season previews on conference rivals Texas and Baylor. The former host of Wave the Wheat went on to say that the Big 12 will be a tight race to the finish in regards to who wins the conference.
Reed and Polacheck wrap up the discussion speaking on some teams and players to watch out for in this year's college basketball season, and maybe some teams that are not getting the most attention by the public eye, concluding with Polacheck providing his prediction on which team is going to hoist the trophy at the end of the season in April.
Wave the Wheat Episode Three is now available on Spotify.