In the 12th episode of the Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat”, yet another Kansas journalism student, Gus Baylow, joined host Jaxson Reed for this week’s episode of the podcast.
Baylow, a Marblehead, Massachusetts native first described that even though Kansas is a far way from home, and he had considered following in his parents’ and twin brothers’ footsteps and attending the University of Syracuse, it was ultimately the journalism school at Kansas that sold Baylow.
Baylow also described that his first on-camera appearance ever was on the on-campus show “Good Morning KU” where he described that he found it very enjoyable and met a ton of great people in the process. Baylow would continue to revisit the theme of all the great people, mentioning several names including the likes of staff and students at the university.
Baylow would go on to talk about how he fell in love with sports broadcasting, as it rooted from watching “Monday Night Baseball” when he was a kid, to then becoming a public address announcer at the age of 11. Baylow also said that he was very thankful for every opportunity that he has been given especially at the age that he was.
When asked what was next for the 19-year-old, he replied with some of his dream options but mainly said that he wanted to keep his options open for as long as he could, with him being at such a young age.
This new episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.