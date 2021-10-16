This week's episode of Wave the Wheat welcomed the “Voice of the Jayhawks," Brian Hanni.
Hanni explored his life as a Jayhawk, and spoke about many old Kansas Athletics moments before leaving for Lubbock, Texas to take the job as the Voice of the Red Raiders. The Topeka native elaborated on his return to Lawrence in 2016 before talking about some of the newly-renovated athletics facilities.
The broadcaster was very appreciative of the city of Lawrence itself and elaborated on many elements of why Lawrence is so special to him and why he loves calling it home.
Host Jaxson Reed and Hanni also talked about the sportscaster's traveling experiences as Hanni recalls his best encounters when traveling — featuring a story about the first time he went to the United Center to watch the dynasty Bulls team play in 1991.
That story was followed up by yet another great conversation about Hanni’s experience at Major League Baseball ballpark Tropicana Field, his claimed “worst” travel experience.
Finally, the pair discussed Hanni’s biggest advice to aspiring journalists and sports media members. Hanni said that always making yourself available is a great asset to you as a person and pays dividends down the road, especially as young journalists begin their careers.
Wave the Wheat episode two is now on Spotify.