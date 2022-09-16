Kansas volleyball started the Jayhawk Classic against the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday. Costly errors by Lipscomb put the game away for the Jayhawks as they swept the Bisons 3-0.
Set One:
As Kansas and Lipscomb started the match, both offenses proved lethal in the first few points. However, the Bisons couldn’t go on any scoring runs early as service errors plagued the squad.
Lipscomb ended the first set with seven service errors in just the first set, immediately giving the ball back to the Jayhawks after a powerful kill. The offense rolled for the Bisons, but their errors on the serving end killed any momentum the team had.
The Bisons actually led the set in kills, 13-11, but with 11 total errors in the set, it proved too much to overcome for Lipscomb.
The Jayhawks’ attack proved strong as well, ending with a .360 hit percentage in the first set, leading them to a 25-19 set victory. Redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady and sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien paved the way with three kills of their own as the second set began.
Set Two:
After a tight first set, the second set proved to be all Kansas as Lipscomb again couldn’t help itself with a lot of sloppy attacks. With 12 attack errors along with four service errors from the Bisons in the second set, Kansas’ offense fired on all cylinders and never let up.
The Jayhawks came alive on the defensive end as well, adding six blocks in the set to keep the Bisons’ attack at bay. Lipscomb ended the second set with a -.119 hit percentage as nothing connected offensively for the Bisons.
Graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley made her presence felt in the second set as she proved to be a wall at the net all set long. Dooley tallied five total blocks by the end of the second set as she anchored the defensive end to a 25-16 set win.
“Our initial line of defense was really good and I think that’s really what changed the complexion of the match. When we start blocking balls and that physicality certainly affected that,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said.
Set Three:
The third set proved to be much closer than the previous two as Lipscomb came out firing to a 3-0 early lead. But that didn’t hold for long as the Jayhawks rallied back to tie the set at three-a-piece.
Down 2-0, the Bisons played with a sense of urgency in the third set, keeping up with the Kansas attacks. That sense of urgency, however, came with a lot of errors.
The Bisons racked up another 15 total errors in the set, with eight attack errors and seven service errors. This brought Lipscomb’s hit percentage to .179 for the set, even after tallying 15 kills in the third set.
Kansas only had 10 kills in the entire third set, but thanks in part to those 15 total errors, the Jayhawks managed to squeak out a 25-23 set victory to complete the sweep of the Bisons.
“To get out of here 3-0, certainly there’s some merit to that. To let them come back in the third set was a little disappointing, but we’ll learn from that, and we have a lot of volleyball to play tomorrow and Saturday,” Bechard said.
Lipscomb finished the match with 42 combined errors, while the Jayhawks tallied just 17 through three sets.
The Jayhawks improve to 9-1 on the season and continue the Jayhawk Classic Friday at 6:30 p.m. against UCF.