Kansas volleyball came out a bit flat even with a noisy and energetic Horejsi Arena behind them in their straight-set loss to Iowa State on Saturday.
Early on, the Jayhawks weren’t finding a rhythm as their hitting percentage was down around .250 after the first set. On the other side of the net, Iowa State was regularly connecting on short and long volleys.
Despite the Cyclones nearly doubling Kansas’ hitting percentage, the Jayhawks found a way to hang in there. ISU limited the Jayhawks in the first set, taking it 25-20. Kansas rallied back, gaining momentum as they held the lead for most of the second and third sets.
“We just looked each other in the eye and said let’s play a little closer to our brand,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “There were times we got away from who we are, and that’s easy to do in a match like this.”
With their backs against the wall in the third set, Kansas erased a 19-12 deficit and came back within two points, only to lose 25-20 again, dropping the third set and losing 3-0.
The biggest problem for Kansas was the accuracy of Iowa State’s kills and their ability to take control of the long volleys.
“They played really clean volleyball today,” Bechard said. “They had 114 total attacks and only made seven errors, and five of those we blocked.”
Iowa State played a clean match with only three unforced errors. Cyclone senior Jaden Newsome also had a monster game with 38 assists, most of those coming from the extended volleys with six total digs.
The defense of Kansas seemed slow to react to many of the Cyclone’s hits as Iowa State found open space with regularity through all three sets. Along with slow and inconsistent defense, errors were the downfall for the Jayhawks. With multiple serves finding the net and landing out of play, the Jayhawks lost the second and third set with service errors in the most untimely moments. Kansas finished the game with 15 errors to Iowa State’s 7.
Despite the Jayhawk’s struggles, sophomore Elise McGhie and freshman Camryn Turner shared the ball nicely through the three sets totaling 36 combined assists.
This loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for the Jayhawks.
“It feels different,” Bechard said. “We hadn’t lost in a month, but in this league, if you’re gonna play a really good team back-to-back, it’s really difficult to win twice, and that was apparent tonight.”
Kansas will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Oct. 9 to face off with No. 1 Texas. First serve is set for 4 p.m.