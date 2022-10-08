ESPN College Football Gameday Analysts, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis spoke to the media about the upcoming game and how surprised they are to be in Lawrence for the first ever.
“Wow,” said Howard. “I’m pleasantly surprised…No one anticipated us coming to Lawrence, Kansas. We love going to new venues...We love the anticipation from the fans. It is epic coming to places to places like this. It’s great when we can give programs the type of recognition that they earned and that they deserve.”
“It was a surprise,” said Davis. “We are really excited. Kansas has been a tremendous story in the early part of the season and so is TCU…This is one of those stories of the early season and the perfect place for us. We look forward to the reception.”
On Saturday at 11 a.m., the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) host No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) in front of a Kansas crowd with the national spotlight. However, in 2021, Kansas was 2-10 and was last in the Big 12.
“The fast turnaround has been very impressive,” said Howard. “Usually, it takes a little longer for programs to reach this level and be undefeated right now at this junction of the season; this speaks a lot about the program…Leipold really just changed the culture. That's when you really get to see the fruits of your rewards on the field. To be able to change a culture that quickly is impressive.”
The Kansas offense has gained national attention for its offensive line and junior quarterback Jalon Daniels who is a dual threat in the pocket. Kansas has the sixth-best third-down conversion rate and averages 41.6 points per game, which is 12th in the country.
“Explosive, dynamic, fun to watch and very creative,” said Howard. “I love what I see. I liked the way they married some old styles with new concepts. I like the offense a lot.”
Daniels has caught national attention for his breakout season with the Jayhawks. Daniels has a 95.6 QBR rating which ranked No. 1 in the country.
Daniels has won the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week, Davey O'Brien Great 8 List, Walter Camp National FBF Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Multiple media outlets are putting Daniels in the Heisman conversation.
“I am a really harsh critic of guys being thrown into the Heisman conversation,” said Howard, who won the Heisman in 1991. “How about the guy be the best in his position before he is the best player in college football…He has been fantastic, outstanding. He has surprised many people but to me, it's early in the season. As a fraternity member and voter, there are three games throughout the season that prove you deserve to be in the fraternity and tomorrow will be one of them for him.”
TCU is coming off a win against No. 18 Oklahoma, 55-24. The key player for TCU is senior quarterback Max Duggan is a dual threat in the pocket and has completed 74.5% of his passes for 997 yards, 11 touchdowns and has no interceptions.
“I’ll tell you what there is a lot of talk about KU, but TCU did you see them against Oklahoma,” said Howard. “They are kicking ass and taking names too. Max Dungan who outran the whole OU secondary last week. People need to start looking at TCU team. This will be a great matchup. Explosive offensive with great, dual-threat quarterbacks.
In Davis’ opinion about the upcoming game:
“TCU is really good,” said Davis. “They are really fast and I think if Kansas is going to have a chance to win the game they need to control the ball and limit the opportunities. I don’t think TCU is immune to mistakes and Kansas has shown the ability to make some big plays. They’ll need it. Kansas needs to increase the opportunity for a mistake. That will help them and will be their best chance. Both of these quarterbacks are sensational.”
ESPN College Football Gameday will be on ESPN from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.