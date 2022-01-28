ESPN College Gameday, covered by State Farm, heads to Lawrence, Kansas for this Saturday’s matchup between No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball and No. 12 Kentucky at 5 p.m. College Gameday airs live inside Allen Fieldhouse at 10 a.m. central.
Last time the College Gameday crew made a pit stop at Allen Fieldhouse, then-No. 3 Kansas took down Tennessee 74-68. This contest between the Jayhawks and the Volunteers marked the 300th consecutive sellout in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak that has been active since 2005.
“Being back in the arena, it’s just different. Phons [College Gameday host LaPhonso Ellis] and I have spent most of our time in the studio, but we’ve been anxious and excited to get back out here,” ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said.
Saturday’s contest marks the first road trip for the College Gameday crew in almost two years. And this time around, Allen Fieldhouse celebrates its 325th consecutive sellout in a marquee matchup as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Wildcats travel to Lawrence after an 82-74 overtime win at home against Mississippi State on Tuesday. Kansas comes off a tight double overtime win against No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday, where senior guard Ochai Agbaji dropped his career-high 37 points.
“What Ochai does throughout the course of the game – demonstrates that he has become an elite closer – is just significant to our game,” Ellis said.
With these two storied franchises battling head-to-head on Saturday, the elite coaching within both programs will be something to watch. As Kentucky leads the NCAA in total wins with 2,343, Kansas has 2,340 total wins and aims to inch one game closer to taking that crown away from the Wildcats.
Kentucky’s John Calipari, who was named Coach of the Decade by Sporting News, has won five out of the previous nine games against Kansas’ Bill Self, who looks to defend Kansas’ home court.
“Bill Self, hall of famer, John Calipari, hall of fame coaches, and to have those two guys competing against one another on our network tomorrow; it’s going to be fun watching those guys,” Ellis said.
College Gameday returns to Allen Fieldhouse for the 16th time in 17 seasons with this being the first Gameday performance since 2020 for the Jayhawks. Doors open at Allen Fieldhouse at 8:45 a.m. After Gameday finishes, students can enter at 3 p.m. and general admission at 3:30 p.m.
Catch ESPN College Gameday at 10 a.m. Saturday and watch the Jayhawks take on the Wildcats at 5 p.m.