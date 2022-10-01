For the first time in ESPN’s College GameDay’s football history, the show is being brought to Lawrence, KS.
👀 👀 👀 GET READY, LAWRENCE!! We're coming to KU for the first time EVER 😤 A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/62koUvUnO3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2022
Ahead of a showdown between two undefeated teams, TCU and Kansas, college football’s biggest pregame show has chosen Lawrence as its next site to film.
The Jayhawks have never seen the show come to Lawrence since it first started going to the site of a featured game in 1993, but Kansas was involved in a game that was the site of the show in 2007.
The game? The Jayhawks’ lone loss of their Orange Bowl-winning season to Missouri. The game was played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, excluding Lawrence from being the site of the show.
College GameDay airs every Saturday during college football season at 8 a.m. and features coverage from around college football. The Jayhawks saw themselves on a feature piece on this week’s edition of the show.
The show features host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee weekly.
One big thing to note about the show is that Lee Corso is questionable to be present for the show. He was not on this week, as he woke up ill this morning ahead of the show taking place on Clemson’s campus.
Corso, 87, is famous for putting on the mascot head of who he is picking to win the featured game.
IT’S HAPPENING COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO LAWRENCE KANSAS GO CRAZY pic.twitter.com/XGks8AYbYt— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 2, 2022
The University of Kansas has seen the basketball version come to Lawrence plenty of times. Most recently, the 2022 basketball season when they hosted Kentucky on Jan. 29, a game that saw the Jayhawks lose 80-62 to the Kentucky Wildcats.
The show was filmed inside Allen Fieldhouse, while many activities were going on outside.
It will be interesting to see where the University and ESPN decide is the best place to shoot the show near David Booth Memorial Stadium, as usually the show is shot outside and draws huge crowds.
All in all, it shows how much excitement has been brought to the Jayhawks and their recent success on the field. From numerous national media outlets not being happy with AP voters for excluding them from their top 25 poll, to now the biggest platform for college football coming to Lawrence, it is safe the Jayhawks have caught national attention.