The Kansas men’s basketball team is projected as a No. 3 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket on ESPN, which was updated Monday evening via Twitter.
The Jayhawks were able to avoid an upset at home against UTEP, winning 67-62 in a game where they could have easily lost. Kansas finished their season off by winning 8 of their last 10 games.
Lunardi’s latest mock has the 3-seeded Jayhawks playing No. 14 seed Grand Canyon in region one. The official dates and locations for the 2021 NCAA Tournament were released on Jan. 19, and this upcoming Sunday the field will be announced.
The Big 12 is projected to have seven teams in the field including Baylor (No. 1 seed), West Virginia (No. 3 seed), Texas (No. 3 seed), Oklahoma State (No. 4 seed), Texas Tech (No. 4 seed), and Oklahoma (No. 6 seed).
The Big Ten is the only conference with more teams in Lundardi’s mock bracket with nine projected bids.
Kansas currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament, where they have a bye round one. The Jayhawks have 11 career conference tournament championships and have appeared in 14.
The Jayhawks were also listed as No. 11 in the country in the updated AP Top 25 Poll. Previously at No. 13, beating UTEP and having a couple other teams fall, was enough to bump Kansas two spots up. KU is done for the year as far as regular season play goes and have a couples day’s rest before their upcoming tournament game on Thursday.
Kansas will play the winner of Oklahoma and Iowa State, Thursday in Kansas City, MO. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m.