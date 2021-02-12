The Kansas men’s basketball team is projected as a No. 5 seed in ESPN American college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket released by ESPN on Thursday.
After Kansas started the year off to its worst start in conference play since the season of 1988-89, the Jayhawks have turned things around. Kansas has won three of its last four games, and is coming off back-to-back home wins versus No. 23 Oklahoma State and the struggling Iowa State Cyclones.
Lunardi’s latest bracket projects Kansas to face No. 12 seed Belmont in Indianapolis. The official dates and locations for the 2021 NCAA Tournament were released Jan. 19.
The Big 12 is projected to have seven teams in the field including Baylor (No. 1 seed), Texas Tech (No. 3 seed), West Virginia (No. 3 seed), Texas (No. 4 seed), Oklahoma (No. 5 seed) and Oklahoma State (No. 8 seed).
The Big Ten is the only conference with more teams than the Big 12 in Lunardi’s mock bracket, with nine projected bids.
Kansas currently sits at fourth in the Big 12 conference this year, going 8-5 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks still trail Baylor, West Virginia and Oklahoma.
Kansas is also back to full strength as freshman guard Bryce Thompson returned Thursday from a broken finger that kept him out a month.
After its upcoming road games against Iowa State (Feb. 13) and Kansas State (Feb. 17), the Jayhawks have a difficult schedule to close out the year, facing three ranked teams.
Kansas will return home for a matchup with No. 7 Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 20, before traveling to Austin to face No. 13 Texas on Feb. 23.
KU will conclude the regular season with a home game against No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 27.
Kansas will face Iowa State again on Saturday, this time in Ames, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.