Kansas men’s basketball has now had a different leading scorer in each of its first four games of the season, after the Jayhawks’ 89-54 win over Washburn in the home opener Thursday.
This time, it was junior forward David McCormack, who bounced back with 17 points against the Ichabods.
Coming into the season, Kansas coach Bill Self said McCormack would lead Kansas in scoring. However, this didn’t pan out through the first three games, as McCormack struggled significantly. McCormack was 1-for-9 with just seven points against No. 20 Kentucky on Tuesday.
“I think it was definitely big for me, just having the first three games going off to a slow start,” McCormack said after the game Thursday. “This game just kind of helped me as a confidence booster and getting my feet wet.”
McCormack looked much more comfortable in the post Thursday, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and using a variety of moves to attack his defenders. McCormack also grabbed six rebounds and found open Kansas shooters when pressured down low.
“I still think he can do a lot better job with his balance and stuff,” Self said after the game. “[But] he was pretty good [Thursday].”
To start the game, McCormack threw down a monster dunk off a lob pass from senior guard Marcus Garrett. McCormack added another dunk off a lob just a few moments later.
“[McCormack] came out first play of the game and set the tone with the big lob,” freshman guard Bryce Thompson said after the game. “He was everywhere tonight, he was big. We’re going to need that going forward from him.”
It was imperative for Kansas to give its big man some confidence. The Jayhawks will need McCormack to play well if they are to compete in the Big 12 and down the road in March, and his performance on Thursday was a step in the right direction.
Kansas also had 11 different players score against Washburn, with four players in double figures: McCormack (17), junior guard Ochai Agbaji (16), redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson (13) and Thompson (11).
This “share the wealth” mentality has been a focal point for Kansas this season, as Self said before the season started he “could care less who scores.”
“Everybody eats and the main thing is we got the win,” Thompson said. “It’s always good to get out there and play and get a rhythm.”
Kansas will be back in action in Allen Fieldhouse against North Dakota State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.