Throughout the recruiting process, class of 2022 offensive lineman Cory Hendrix was determined to make his college commitment on his mother’s birthday, March 7.

And when March 7 rolled around, even with uncertainty surrounding Kansas football coach Les Miles and the rest of the program, Hendrix decided to commit to the Jayhawks.

One of the main reasons Hendrix still made the call for Kansas was his relationship with Kansas offensive line coach Lee Grimes.

“Just the relationship I’ve been building with coach Grimes and the way that he’s been recruiting me,” Hendrix said in an interview with the Kansan Tuesday evening. “With the way that the Kansas recruiting staff has made the program feel like home, I can see my future being there.”

Hendrix said that ‘everything felt perfect’ for him at Kansas.

“I had the feeling that I was ready to go and I went ahead and pulled the trigger,” he said.

Just one day after his commitment, Miles and the University of Kansas parted ways.

However, Hendrix said Miles only played a small part in his decision.

“The main reason why I went ahead and made the decision was coach Grimes,” he said. “I’m going to be spending most of my time with him and he can teach me the techniques of my position and everything.”

Hendrix elaborated further, saying that his relationship with his position coaches is more important than the head coach.

“I know the head coach is important, but if coach Grimes sticks around then I’ll stick around and be ready to go to Kansas,” he said.

Hendrix, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive guard from College Station High School in College Station, Texas, will give Kansas football an aggressive offensive guard to bolster the Jayhawks’ front line.

“I try to assert my dominance over everybody and show that I want it more than them,” he said. “I put way more effort into the game than anybody else. I work harder than anybody else and I just want it to show. I put it out on the field.”

Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 39 offensive guard in the class of 2022, Hendrix chose KU over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, Nevada, SMU, Tulsa, UNLV and Utah, among others.

He joins safety Caldra Williford, wide receiver Xavion Brice, cornerback Dewaun Mack and safety Jacobe Chester as the fifth commit in the Jayhawks’ 2022 class, giving Kansas the nation’s No. 27-ranked recruiting class.

Although he says he’s yet to meet his fellow commits, Hendrix says he’s been in touch with Texas A&M tackle Carson Green, who was coached by Grimes from 2017 to 2019.

“He wanted to talk to me about what it was like to be coached by Coach Grimes,” Hendrix said.

Now, with Hendrix committed himself, he’s looking to do some recruiting of his own.

“I’m looking to bring my teammate out here, Houston Thomas,” Hendrix said. “I’m going to convince him to come up here with me. It would be awesome, being high school teammates and continuing that onto college."

“Kansas is really high up on his list, too. I have a good feeling that we can get him up here, too.”

Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end, received an offer from Kansas last month.

Hendrix said that Thomas helped welcome him into College Station when he moved two years ago.

“He’s a great athlete. We used to workout together all the time,” he said. “We’re basically in this process together. He’s a great friend, and I call him my brother.”

“He’s a great teammate on the field and a great friend off of it."