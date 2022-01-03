Big 12 Conference play starts on Tuesday at Oklahoma State for men’s basketball, and Jayhawk nation will see notable roster changes, all of which will be centered around the big men.
Kansan Sports’ Justin Pottinger reported Sunday that Kansas coach Bill Self has experimented in previous years, and this year too with playing “small-ball”. And after Monday’s Zoom call in a preview of the conference opener, it sounded like more of that is to come.
“Mitch [Lightfoot] is going to start,” Self said. “So from a big picture standpoint…we can get 20 points and you know 12 rebounds out of this spot…something like that.”
“They’re too good of players not to play them if other guys aren’t playing well,” Self said on freshman forwards KJ Adams Jr. and Zach Clemence. “So, you know, maybe we will have a better feel for that moving forward.”
Double-double numbers for super senior forward Mitch Lightfoot might be an overtime task, considering he scored in double-digits Saturday for just the second time this season and hasn’t collected more than six rebounds either. But after 14 points versus George Mason and a one-point day for senior forward David McCormack, Self said postgame “We need to play Mitch more. It’s time.”
As for Adams and Clemence, they have come off the bench as Lightfoot has too, but have seen their minutes held to a minimum. Adams normally comes in at the end of halves because of his energy, but for Clemence, there seems to be no method to his playing time.
“KJ would get in there for two minutes at a time and give us some energy that we didn't…have at the beginning of the game…,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said Monday. “He knows that's his role when he checks to the game so it's good to see the guys, different guys, on the team and on our bench no know what they're good at and you know stick to it.”
Kansas’ decision to make these starting lineup and rotation changes appears to be very timely, since Oklahoma State has primarily played a smaller lineup, despite junior teammates and brothers Keylan and Kalib Boone standing at 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9.