“Faces change, expectations don’t,” has been the overall message for Kansas men’s basketball this season after losing several members of the 2021-22 national championship team, but the message took on a new meaning on Thursday.
With Thursday morning’s breaking news that head coach Bill Self was hospitalized, acting head coach Norm Roberts will lead the Jayhawks through their Big 12 tourney run as Self recovers. But, despite Self’s absence, the Jayhawks persevered for a 78-61 victory over West Virginia in a strong shooting performance.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson led the charge against the Mountaineers, recording his 11th double-double this season while racking up 22 points and 11 boards. Wilson, one of the remaining starters from last year’s team, is a seasoned veteran in the adversity that this program can face but knows firsthand just how the Jayhawks are able to come back from it.
“[Self] not being here has brought us together even more,” Wilson said. “All the adversity that we’ve been through this entire season, that just makes us come together even more and play as a team…No matter what’s going on, all the outside noise, we’re a team, and we’ll manage.”
Freshman guard Gradey Dick followed closely behind the veteran, recording 18 points in the contest, sinking four shots from behind the arc and an explosive second half. In the first half, Dick had gone just 1-for-4 with three points but quickly found his footing in the second half to put up the remaining 15, going 6-for-8 from the field with three of his four three-pointers coming in the half.
In all, four of Kansas’ starters recorded double-digit points against the Mountaineers in what was a great overall shooting performance by the Jayhawks, shooting 52.4% for the game– But, just like Dick, the Jayhawks produced their strongest shooting in the second half with 66.7% shooting.
Self’s absence on Thursday wasn’t the first time the team saw a brief change in leadership this season, as Roberts was at the helm of the Jayhawks to start the season following the program’s self-imposed suspension on Self. In Roberts’ previous four games in the head coaching role, Kansas went undefeated in a stretch that included a 69-64 victory over blue-blood Duke.
“Just come together through it all,” Dick said, “Coach Self would obviously want that… He’s always preaching, ‘next man up,’ and in this case, it was [Roberts] and it’s a little similar to the start of the season.”
But, even if the Jayhawks have experience with a Self-less team, it’s certainly not a common issue that’s plagued the team– The suspension earlier in the season was just the first time in Self’s 20-year tenure with the program that he was not with the team, and the rest of the Big 12 has recognized the competitor that Self has been all this time– Including West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, who has coached against Self since 2006.
When asked if he saw anything different with the Jayhawks under Roberts, Huggins attested what he saw with the acting head coach to nothing out of the ordinary with Kansas.
“Bill’s one of the best coaches of all time when you stop and think about it,” Huggins said postgame. “He’s a Hall of Fame guy for a reason…he’s got a great staff.”
Huggins also added that he plans to call Self at a later time when Self has had extra time to recover.
“I need to find out from his guys when’s a good time,” Huggins said. “He and I talk. I’ve been through those things, and it’s not fun, and I especially think it’d be really hard for Bill this time of year because of them trying to make another run for a National Championship, and him being in the state that he’s in, I think that’d be very difficult on him… but he’s a great competitor. Tremendous competitor.”
Kansas Athletics released a statement postgame that Self visited the emergency department at the University of Kansas Health System, undergoing a standard procedure and that he did not suffer a heart attack. As Self continues to recover, he will not coach the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament.
“As I said before, [Self] always talked about ‘next man up’, ‘face’s change, expectations don’t’, that’s our motto, and that’s what we live by,” Roberts said. “Our guys understood that.”
Kansas now looks to continue its run at the Big 12 Championship on Friday against Iowa State. The Jayhawks split the regular season series against the Cyclones, with their last meeting being a 68-53 loss in which Kansas shot just 38.6% from the field.
After Thursday’s offensive showing, the Jayhawks hope to maintain the success against who they’ve displayed struggles earlier in the season. Tipoff against the Cyclones is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN.