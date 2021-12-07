Starting fast and maintaining a sizable lead has been an unfamiliar sight for the Kansas men’s basketball team in the early part of the season. Tuesday proved to be different as the Jayhawks found their rhythm and cruised to a 78-52 victory over the University of Texas at El Paso.

Redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. remained a catalyst for Kansas in the first half, with his quick hands accounting for four steals. Harris’ defensive aggression led KU to many easy transition points while leaving the Jayhawks with extra offensive possessions.

The Columbia, Missouri native led Kansas with 29 steals a year ago and is on pace with 11 steals this season.

Playing out hand-in-hand with the defensive efforts was the high-intensity plays on the offensive end. Junior guard Christian Braun alongside senior guard Ochai Agbaji registered very impressive first-half stat lines, contributing 10 and 13 points, respectively.

Braun and Agbaji, in tandem, excelled at attacking the rim and moving without the ball, leading to easy points in the paint. Braun tallied three two-hand flushes within the first nine minutes of the first half.

And as UTEP’s defense began to figure out the Jayhawks’ offensive game plan, KU began to drive and kick out to perimeter players for wide-open looks at the basket. Although Kansas shot poorly from behind the arc, Agbaji, Braun, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson and super senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands connected for at least one three-pointer.

In the second half leading by 21, Kansas didn’t take its foot off the pedal following recent games where the Jayhawks’ opponents have gradually minimized double-digit leads. Once again, Agbaji and Braun replicated their first-half scoring efforts, combining for 20 second-half points.

Highlighting for the second half for KU was freshman forward KJ Adams Jr., who rocked the rim on an alley-oop slam assisted by Harris Jr. Adams concluded the evening with four points, two offensive rebounds and an assist.

As "Rock Chalk Jayhawk" cheers rang through the T-Mobile Center, junior guard Michael Jankovich and super senior guard Chris Teahan entered the game. The pair each registered buckets as Teahan scored on a contested layup and Jankovich hit an open wing three.

Kansas hosts Missouri in the Border Showdown for the first time since 2012 on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:15 p.m.