Kansas women’s basketball has a new addition to the roster, and it’s paying off as the Jayhawks enter the second half of the season.
With only nine games left in the regular season, Kansas finds itself with 15 wins and just five losses. Despite a rough start to Big 12 Conference play, the Jayhawks have gained momentum over the past two weeks, winning three of their last four games.
A big reason behind the Jayhawks’ recent success is the presence of junior center Taiyanna Jackson. Jackson, standing at 6’6, is the tallest Jayhawk on the court. She gives Kansas an advantage in the paint as she leads the team with 58 blocks. Her next closest teammate in blocks is sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti with 16.
Being one of the tallest and most athletic centers in the Big 12, Jackson’s defense gives Kansas a chance to win every game. Along with blocks, she also leads the Jayhawks in rebounds and has the second-most steals on the team behind junior guard Holly Kersgieter.
“It’s hard for anyone to score in the post, so the defense helps us out a lot,” Jackson said. “That’s just something I’ve been really comfortable with at my past school and I was able to bring it here.”
This is Jackson’s first year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Trinity Valley Community College. Jackson mainly played the power forward position, averaging 10 points per game and shooting 58% from the field.
Since coming to Kansas, Jackson's role has changed. She is the backbone of the KU defense at the center position and the Jayhawks now have a new weapon in their arsenal as they approach their defensive game plan differently.
Kansas has big goals for the season, fueled by motivation and hours of work off the court.
“As a team, we all want to win the Big 12 Championship,” Jackson said. “We want to prove everybody wrong and demand the respect we deserve because we’re a totally different team from past years.”
There has been renewed energy within the team. While she feels the team chemistry is at an all-time high on the court, it all starts with off-the-court bonding. Jackson’s roommate, senior guard Aniya Thomas, has been influential in Jackson’s success.
“Aniya really motivates me a lot,” Jackson said. “After the game, we always talk about what we could have done better, but she’s always motivating me to shoot and keep doing what I’m doing.”
Playing at Allen Fieldhouse was a first for Jackson this year. Coming from a college with just 5,600 students to living in Lawrence and playing in one of the most historic college basketball venues was a welcomed change for Jackson.
“Hearing the fans cheering after we get a basket or steal is fun. We keep wanting to score so we can keep hearing the crowd behind us,” Jackson said.
The home-court advantage in Allen Fieldhouse is unlike many, and winning games at home becomes more important for the Jayhawks as they get deeper into conference play.
“We’ve done a better job protecting home court this year,” coach Brandon Schneider said after a win over Texas Tech. “I’m happy with how she [Jackson] played defensively and closed the game out.”
Jackson finished that game with six points and seven blocks, giving Kansas a much-needed conference win at home.
Kansas is 9-2 in the Fieldhouse behind motivated play from Jackson. She totaled 13 points and a season-high 17 rebounds in Kansas’ latest win against TCU.
Jackson and the Jayhawks look to keep that up as they face West Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.