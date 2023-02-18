Baylor went 9-for-14 and scored 45 points in the first half of its top-10 road match up against Kansas. The Jayhawks flipped the game on its head after halftime, outscoring Baylor 55-26 in the second act. The Jayhawks went on to win 87-71.
The two teams started out matching each other early. Every basket that Kansas scored, Baylor had an answer for. The back-and-forth scoring kept up until it was 14-14.
Baylor sparked the first run of the game, making back-to-back threes to make it 20-14. Head Coach Bill Self called a timeout to try and stop the bleeding. Junior guard LJ Cryer scored 11 of the first 20 for Baylor.
Baylor kept a similar distance for the next five minutes. Freshman guard Keyonte George made two tough three-pointers for Baylor. Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. scored nine early points. Despite Adams’ efforts, the Jayhawks trailed 28-21 at the under-eight timeout in the first half.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson missed a wide open layup that would’ve brought the game to 28-23. Following the miss, Baylor scored a quick five points. Self called his second timeout with the Jayhawks down 33-21, and Wilson scoreless.
After Wilson finally got himself on the board with two free throws, George responded with back-to-back three-pointers. On the second, he finished through a foul, and made the resulting free throw. After the four-point play, Baylor led 40-23.
Kansas ended the half on somewhat of a high note as Wilson had nine points going into the intermission. Baylor kept hot from deep and led 45-32.
For the Bears, the trio of George, Cryer, and Flagler shot 27 of the 31 first half field goals. They were responsible for 42 of Baylor's 45 first half points.
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. was ineffective as a scorer, but tallied three first half assists. The Jayhawks made just one three in the first half, while Baylor made nine.
Harris started the second half by getting downhill and scoring a basket. The basket started a 10-0 run right out of the gate for Kansas, re-energizing Allen Fieldhouse when Baylor called a timeout.
The Jayhawks used the momentum to overtake Baylor in just 5:32 of game time in the second half. Harris and freshman guard Gradey Dick splashed back-to-back threes to force another Baylor timeout with 14:28 to go and Kansas leading 50-49.
Harris made another three, and the Jayhawks continued to gain momentum. Dick, Adams, and Wilson all scored critical baskets to put Kansas up 59-54 at the under-12 timeout.
An and-1 from Wilson gave the Jayhawks their largest lead of the game at 66-54, and Kansas looked in control. However, Baylor was not content to quit; a three from George brought the Bears to within 66-58 at the under-eight timeout.
Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford sealed the game after he buried a three, and dished the ball to Adams for a 5-0 run. The spurt put Kansas up 80-63 with just over four minutes to play.
Some late free throws helped the Jayhawks put the nail in the coffin, winning 87-71. The Jayhawks are now tied with Texas in the Big 12 Conference standings with a 10-4 record.