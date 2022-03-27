CHICAGO – Kansas men’s basketball booked its trip to New Orleans and the Final Four after defeating Miami in the Elite Eight on Sunday 76-50. Despite trailing by six at halftime, the Jayhawks dominated the second half on both ends of the court en route to the victory.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji and senior forward David McCormack led the way for the Jayhawks as Agbaji had 18 and McCormack had 15. Junior guard Christian Braun had 12 while super-senior guard Remy Martin and forward Mitch Lightfoot had nine points each. Kansas also outscored Miami 47-15 in the second half.
Unlike previous matchups, both teams found hot starts on offense with both teams shooting over 50% early and had the scoreline to show for it at nine apiece with 15:31 left in the opening half.
The hot start slowed a tad over the next few minutes, in large part due to an official review that pinned a flagrant on Miami. Both offenses scored well, but the free-throw stripe loomed large for the Jayhawks with a 2-6 mark at the 11:45 point in the first half and a 15-14 deficit for Kansas.
Kansas had their way in the paint early on against a weaker post team in Miami as McCormack had seven points at the 7:45 mark and had the Jayhawks in front 21-20. But despite the stronger presence, Kansas only had a 12-9 rebound advantage.
Miami managed to score four straight points before a Kansas timeout. The Jayhawks cut the deficit shortly after the stoppage and had regained a 27-26 lead with a little under four minutes left.
Miami responded though by taking the lead back over the next few minutes and had grown the lead to 35-29 and had the last possession of the half after a Kansas turnover.
The Jayhawks did finish their final defensive possession well and held Miami from scoring right before halftime, but still trailed by six at the half, their first time trailing at half in the Tournament. The biggest struggle for Kansas by far proved to be the free throws where the Jayhawks only went 3-9 from the stripe while Miami went a perfect 6-6.
McCormack brought the Jayhawks back in the first minutes of the second half as he scored their first five points of the frame. Even after trailing by two points again, Braun scored five straight points, highlighted by a go-ahead three to put Kansas in front 43-40 with 15:24 left.
Kansas continued the momentum as they scored another four straight and had Miami seeing ghosts on the offensive end, struggling to find any type of consistency. Kansas amassed a 48-40 lead by the 14:21 mark.
After a blistering pace to start the half, the game slowed, as did the offense for Kansas. The Jayhawks only managed one more point over the next few minutes, but the defense held on the other end as Miami only managed one bucket as Kansas still led 49-42.
After two free throws at the line, Agbaji hit his first three of the day and pushed the lead to double-digits at 54-42 with 10:14 left.
A turning point against Miami came at the 8:11 mark when Sam Waardenburg, Miami’s senior stretch five, fouled out and reduced the depth and talent of the Hurricanes as Kansas still held a 13-point lead.
Kansas didn’t let up on the gas and had extended the lead to 19 at 65-46 with 5:30 left, highlighted by four straight points from Lightfoot.
Miami couldn’t keep up with the explosive offense and blistering defense of the Jayhawks over the last five and a half minutes and Kansas booked its first trip to the Final Four since 2018.
Kansas will play Villanova, a rematch of their 2018 Final Four match, on Saturday with a ticket in the National Championship on the line.