NEW ORLEANS – After defeating Miami in the Elite Eight, Kansas men’s basketball will face-off off against the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four.
The Jayhawks and Wildcats are both in their first Final Four appearance since 2018, when Villanova defeated Kansas en route to its third National Championship win.
This year’s Wildcat squad may not have as potent of a scoring offense as 2018, but nonetheless, they still average 71.9 points per game, and are led by graduate guard Collin Gillespie, who averages a team-high 15.6 points per game.
“He kind of reminds me going way back to Mike Nardi, and then he reminds me of [Ryan] Arcidiacono and then he reminds me of Jalen Brunson. All those guys have certain qualities that they can all post up, they can all take care of the basketball, they're all good shooters, and they're unbelievable leaders,” coach Bill Self said of Gillespie. “Any time you're two-time Big East Player of the Year and obviously an All-American, you've got to be able to play. I think he's really a talent, but I think his leadership and toughness equals his talent. I think he's a terrific college player, terrific.”
Although the Wildcats boast the likes of Gillespie, an All-Big East first team member, they’ll be without their second-leading scorer, Justin Moore. Moore averaged 14.8 points per game, but tore his achilles late in Villanova’s Elite Eight win against Houston.
Despite the Wildcats having to play with an already thin lineup and bench, junior guard Christian Braun said that Kansas hasn’t pinpointed a specific Villanova player who could be the primary contributor in relief of Moore’s production.
“I wouldn’t say that we've pinpointed anybody. We know that all the players are here for a reason. We know how good all of them are and we know they all kind of play in a similar way,” Braun said. “They’re all going to jump stop, they're all gonna pump fake, and they all can fill his role. You know he's a great player, Justin is, a great player and you know, we're sad that that did happen…we just thought everybody can fill that role, and they all can do similar things.”
Villanova will be looking to slow the Jayhawks’ pace of play, which thrives in fast breaks and transition offense.
“They have very quick and physical guard. They love getting downhill. Even their forwards can drive as well,” Villanova senior forward Brandon Slater said. “They have one of the best coaches of all time. You have to give them credit for the type of team they are. They won the Big 12 and they are an incredibly good team.”
Despite this game featuring a rematch of the 2018 Final Four, much of the spotlight has been stolen by the other Final Four matchup between Duke and North Carolina. It’s the first time the two have met in the Tournament, and with it being Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season, much of the attention has gravitated towards that matchup.
Braun said the Kansas team is embracing the lack of attention heading into Saturday’s matchup against Villanova.
“It’s perfect. We don’t need anyone to talk us up. I feel like we know who we are. We’re Kansas,” Braun said. “We don’t need to compare ourself to anybody. We have the best coach in the country, and we have really good players. We’re all very confident in what we do, so [the media] can talk about whoever they want. We know what we do, we know what we’ve done all year.”
Kansas and Villanova will play for the right to advance to the National Championship when the two meet Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.