Kansas baseball first baseman Nolan Metcalf was announced the Big 12 Player of Week Monday.
The redshirt-junior from Granger, Indiana opened the season with a 6-for-11 performance at the plate with two home runs and six RBI in the Jayhawks opening 2-1 series win against South Dakota State. Metcalf also scored three runs and a walk.
Metcalf is now tied for the conference lead in home runs, RBI, hits and total bases. His 1.091 slugging percentage is tied for second place, and he also ranks in the top five in eight total offensive categories.
In the game two loss against South Dakota State, Metcalf finished 2-for-3 and recorded his first HR of the season. He was most dominant in the season finale, however, tallying a career-high 4 RBI and and his second HR of the season while going 4-for-4.
Metcalf becomes the first Jayhawk to win the award since Jaxx Groshans in the final week of the 2019 season. Three other current players have received this weekly award, including redshirt junior RHP Everhett Hazelwood, redshirt senior RHP Ryan Cyr and redshirt senior infielder James Cosentino.
Kansas continues its season with another road series against Florida Gulf Coast Feb. 26-28 in Fort Myers, Florida.