Kansas men’s basketball found success with a five-guard lineup during the first half of Tuesday’s loss to No. 14 Texas.
When junior forward David McCormack was forced to the bench after picking up his second foul with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, Kansas played small with a lineup of senior guard Marcus Garrett, freshman guard Bryce Thompson, sophomore guard Christian Braun, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and junior guard Ochai Agbaji.
The small ball lineup paid dividends almost immediately, as the Jayhawks went on an 18-4 run before closing the half with a 43-32 lead.
“We were flying around. Care free is another thing, coming off the break,” Braun said in the postgame press conference. “Second half, we were more tense where we needed to be more relaxed.”
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self applauded Thompson’s first half play in the postgame press conference.
“Bryce [Thompson] was terrific in the first half, he was doing everything we needed him to do along with the other four guards on the floor,” he said.
The second half was a different story, however. Despite multiple chances to close the game, Kansas failed to put the Longhorns away.
The Jayhawks went to five out in some spots in the second half, but was -11 using that lineup in the half. McCormack ended up fouling out and Kansas played five-guard in the overtime period, but Texas was able to close the game on a 5-0 run.
“We got better today. This game meant nothing today,” Self said. “No point in being depressed. We need to keep our heads up. Starting tomorrow, we focus on Baylor.”
Kansas will return home Saturday to face No. 2 Baylor in the regular season finale at Allen Fieldhouse. It will be interesting to see if Self will use this five-guard lineup agains this season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.