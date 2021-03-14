Five Kansas track and field players took home All-American honors in Fayetteville, Arkansas Sunday at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Kansas women's junior Samantha Van Hoecke, junior Rylee Anderson, senior Alexandra Emilianov, senior Honour Finley and Kansas men's junior Zach Bradford were among those selected.
Van Hoecke cleared a personal best in the women’s pole vault at 4.36m, which tied with the sixth best performance in KU indoor history and earned First Team All-American honors.
Van Hoecke missed the opening height of 4.16m, but cleared her second attempt. She went on to miss her first two attempts at 4.26, but made it over the bar on the final attempt. She placed seventh overall after missing three-straight attempts at 4.41m.
Andersen tied for 10th overall in the women’s high jump clearing 1.76m. Andersen cleared her first two bars at 1.71m and 1.76m, but did not make it over 1.81, placing her at 10th and earning Second Team All-American honors.
Emilianov placed 15th overall, throwing 15.85m in the women’s shot put. She became the first Jayhawk to earn indoor All-American status in the women’s shot put since 2012.
Finley placed 14th overall in the women’s 400 meters, coming in at 53.34, earning Second Team All-American honors.
On the final day of the NCAA Indoor Championship, men's junior Zach Bradford placed third overall in the men’s pole vault, earning his third career All-American honor.
Bradford started at 5.50m, missed on his first attempt but was able to clear his second. He went on to clear 5.60m on his first attempt, moving into third place.
At 5.75m, Bradford missed on all three attempts, which kept him in third place with his attempt at 5.70m.
The Kansas men’s team tied for 31st with 31 points.
The women’s team finished with two points on the final day and landed in 35th upon entering the final evening of competition.
Kansas will now focus on outdoor competition which will continue March 19-20 at the Missouri Spring Opener in Columbia, Missouri.