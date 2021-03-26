Five Kansas women’s basketball players earned Academic All-Big 12 honors on Thursday. The Jayhawks had three players make it to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and two players earning Second Team honors.
The Academic All-Big 12 First Team is highlighted by sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter, redshirt freshman guard Chandler Prater, and junior guard Aniya Thomas. Prater and Thomas are both majoring in communication studies, and Kersgieter is majoring in business administration.
The Second Team Academic All-Big 12 includes junior guard Brooklyn Mitchell and sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin. Mitchell and Franklin are both majoring in sports management.
There were 48 student-athletes selected to the Academic All-Big 12 women’s basketball team. The Jayhawks had five players represent the team, with Mitchell and Thomas both receiving the recognition for the second time in their careers.
First Team members have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher, according to KU Athletics. Second Team student athletes hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, students must meet the GPA requirements either cumulatively or in the two previous semesters.
Student athletes must also participate in at least 20% of their team’s scheduled contests to be eligible. Seniors who have participated for at least two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also qualify. Freshmen and transfer student athletes are not eligible in their first year at KU.