Senior Gleb Dudarev throwing at the NCAA Championships. Dudarev finished second overall in the hammer throw. 

All five Kansas track and field participants that competed in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend have returned to the University of Kansas with All-American honors in their respective events.

As for the overall standings, it wasn’t quite as impressive: Men finished 23rd and Women finished 62nd.

Senior thrower Gleb Dudarev was the first Jayhawk to compete at Hayward Field Thursday. The Belarus native started off in a challenging position in the hammer throw, picking up two early fouls. Nonetheless, the veteran swiftly moved into the second-place slot heading into the finals.

Dudarev could not quite complete what he had worked so hard for when it mattered most, which was a first-place finish. However, he was close behind in second, launching a 74.53-meter toss. According to KU Athletics, Dudarev is a six-time NCAA All-American, including the runner-up in the hammer throw the last two seasons.

Both sophomore Zach Bradford and senior Hussain Al-Hizam competed in the men’s pole vault. 

Bradford cleared his first jump at 5.45-meters but failed to complete his next three jump attempts at 5.55-meters and ultimately finished fifth overall. Bradford earned All-American status, his second time obtaining the honor. 

Although Al-Hizam placed seventh, he finishes his Kansas career as a three-time NCAA All-American Outdoors while also securing a 2018 national title in the pole vault. 

Sophomore pole vaulter Samantha Van Hoecke made her first appearance at the outdoor championships as well. She cleared a 4.20-meter mark, placed eighth and earned First-Team All-America honors for the first time in her young career. 

In the women’s discus, junior thrower Alexandra Emilianov finished eighth overall, throwing a distance of 57.60-meters. Emilianov also earned First-Team All-American honors. 

The U.S. Olympic Trials are set to be held June 18-27 back in Eugene, Oregon. However, it has yet to be announced which Jayhawks will make the trip to represent their respective countries.

