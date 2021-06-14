All five Kansas track and field participants that competed in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend have returned to the University of Kansas with All-American honors in their respective events.
As for the overall standings, it wasn’t quite as impressive: Men finished 23rd and Women finished 62nd.
Senior thrower Gleb Dudarev was the first Jayhawk to compete at Hayward Field Thursday. The Belarus native started off in a challenging position in the hammer throw, picking up two early fouls. Nonetheless, the veteran swiftly moved into the second-place slot heading into the finals.
Dudarev could not quite complete what he had worked so hard for when it mattered most, which was a first-place finish. However, he was close behind in second, launching a 74.53-meter toss. According to KU Athletics, Dudarev is a six-time NCAA All-American, including the runner-up in the hammer throw the last two seasons.
Both sophomore Zach Bradford and senior Hussain Al-Hizam competed in the men’s pole vault.
Bradford cleared his first jump at 5.45-meters but failed to complete his next three jump attempts at 5.55-meters and ultimately finished fifth overall. Bradford earned All-American status, his second time obtaining the honor.
Although Al-Hizam placed seventh, he finishes his Kansas career as a three-time NCAA All-American Outdoors while also securing a 2018 national title in the pole vault.
Sophomore pole vaulter Samantha Van Hoecke made her first appearance at the outdoor championships as well. She cleared a 4.20-meter mark, placed eighth and earned First-Team All-America honors for the first time in her young career.
In the women’s discus, junior thrower Alexandra Emilianov finished eighth overall, throwing a distance of 57.60-meters. Emilianov also earned First-Team All-American honors.
The U.S. Olympic Trials are set to be held June 18-27 back in Eugene, Oregon. However, it has yet to be announced which Jayhawks will make the trip to represent their respective countries.