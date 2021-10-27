Kansas football fell short to No. 3 ranked Oklahoma 35-23 in an eventful competition Saturday. Kansas held Oklahoma scoreless for the entirety of the first half and had a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter before a few plays put the game in Oklahoma’s favor.

There were several aspects of the game for Kansas to be proud of. It outpaced the Sooners' offense, running 65 plays to Oklahoma’s 54, and won in total yards 412-398. Redshirt-junior quarterback Jason Bean had an efficient game completing 17-23 of his passes with 246 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas also got the run game going through freshman Devin Neal, who added 100 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.

Super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II caught 7-of-9 targets for 101 yards, and with those catches moved into No. 9 on the all-time KU receptions list, according to Kansas Athletics.

“I think that’s kinda a confidence booster for him,” Bean said of Lassiter. “Knowing that he can make those types of plays against a defense like that is pretty big for him.”

Kansas is currently one of five schools that ranks in the top 23 nationally in fewest penalty yards per game and fewest turnovers committed, according to Kansas Athletics. One of Leipold’s goals coming into the season was limiting mistakes, and Kansas looks to be following through.

While the Jayhawks have embraced all the positives from Saturday’s performance, Leipold and the team will not be satisfied until their performance results in a win. The Jayhawks had an opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter, but a fumble from Steven McBride and a few penalties proved costly.

“You hope it’s a building block, but (again) we lost the game,” Leipold said to the media on Tuesday. “I want to acknowledge the positives, but what could have been too.”

Kansas hopes it can keep the same energy moving forward from Saturday's loss. They have preached taking it one play at a time, but confidence across the team surely is up regarding what they can accomplish the duration of the season.

“We can show that we can really play ball and show that there are a lot of playmakers on this team,” Lassiter said.

Kansas is back in action on Saturday at 6 p.m. to play against No. 15 Oklahoma State.