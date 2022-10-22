Despite a comeback effort, Kansas football lost at the hands of the Baylor Bears by a score of 35-23 in Waco, TX on Saturday.
Things would not get off on the right foot for Kansas, as it would only take three plays for the Baylor defense to get a stop. Kansas would then only punt the ball 14 yards, giving the Bears good field position.
Baylor would cash in on that possession as sophomore receiver Monaray Baldwin recorded a 17-yard touchdown to provide Baylor with an early lead.
Kansas redshirt-sophomore receiver Quentin Skinner would fumble on the ensuing drive, and following the fumble, Baylor would only need two plays to get into the endzone and push their lead to 14, just four minutes and 45 seconds into the contest.
Kansas would break into the score column late in the first quarter, as a stalled drive in the red zone resulted in a redshirt-junior kicker Jacob Borcila field goal.
Baylor would respond to the Borchilla field goal by finding the endzone again, going on a 16-play scoring drive that spanned 76 yards, pushing their lead to 18.
Baylor would tack on another second-quarter touchdown late and take a 28-3 lead into halftime.
Kansas would get the first score of the second half, as halfway through the third quarter, sophomore running back Devin Neal scored from two yards out to cut the lead to 18.
Kansas would also get on the board first in the fourth quarter, as the comeback effort would continue. Skinner caught a touchdown pass from redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean for six. The two-point conversion would be no good however, which kept the Baylor lead at 12.
Kansas would keep continuing to crawl back as Bean scored on a four-yard touchdown run to cut the Baylor lead down to five, halfway through the fourth quarter.
Baylor would respond with their first score of the second half, coming with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter to take a 12-point lead. Baylor would end up stopping Kansas on their final drive and that would conclude the game.
This puts Kansas at 5-3 on the season, with a 2-3 record in Big 12 Conference play, and Baylor moves to 4-3 with a 2-2 record in Big 12 play.
Kansas will take the week off next week, as they hit the bye week. Its next game will be against Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov.5, the game time is yet to be announced.