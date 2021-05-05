There has been a new change in the Kansas football staff with the hiring of new head football coach Lance Leipold. Buffalo football's Brian Borland will be taking over as defensive coordinator effective immediately for Kansas football, according to his Twitter page.
This is the first staff change of what could be multiple for Kansas. It was first reported that as many seven members from Buffalo's staff could join Leipold in Lawrence.
With this change, it appears that D.J. Eliot will not be retained as defensive coordinator for the Jayhawks, a role that he served in for three seasons. It is also unclear at this time who else will be retained at Kansas on the current staff. Former interim head coach Emmett Jones could stay on the staff as well as others, but it is still too early to tell who will stay and who will go.
Borland was the defensive coordinator for Leipold’s staff for seven seasons and also served as the safeties coach. Despite Buffalo’s offense being most known, the defense was ranked number one in the Mid-American conference in total defense in 2020. The Bulls defense also led the conference in sacks, totaling 20 in all.
Prior to Buffalo, Borland has been a defensive coordinator since 2002 at the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater. He spent a total of 21 seasons at Whitewater and was named Wisconsin Collegiate Assistant Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2006.