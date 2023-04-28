Arterio Morris, a former five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American, announced his commitment to Kansas on Friday evening on his Instagram. Morris, a 6-foot-3-inch 190-pound point guard, spent his freshman season with the Texas Longhorns, averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in an average of 11.8 minutes per game.
Morris was the No. 1 point guard in his class and No. 16 nationally coming out of high school, according to 247. The Dallas native ranks as the 28th-best player in the portal.
Morris joins a transfer class that already includes Nicolas Timberlake, a senior guard formerly of Towson. Timberlake averaged 17.7 points per game last season for the Tigers while shooting 41.6% from three.
These commitments leave Kansas at 11 scholarship players for next season, one shy of its limit due to self-imposed infractions from earlier this season. Kansas has been linked to multiple players as it looks to round out its roster, including junior center Hunter Dickinson, sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson, sophomore guard Primo Spears, and incoming freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako.