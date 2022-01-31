Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, former Kansas men’s basketball player, received his first All-Star bid last week, with NBA fan votes placing Wiggins in the starting lineup.
Fans showed up with enough votes to make sure Wiggins started in his first All-Star game. He received more than 3.4 million votes, finishing in third place in Western conference frontcourt voting behind center Nikola Jokic and captain LeBron James.
Wiggins received the nod, as the Warriors sit at 37-13, good for second place in the Western Conference. The former No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has been instrumental to Golden State’s success this season with guard Klay Thompson missing 41-of-50 games so far.
While guard Stephen Curry, who received his eighth All-Star selection, leads the Warriors with 25.7 points per game while vying for an MVP selection, Wiggins has complemented Curry all season long as a solid No. 2 option.
Playing for his third NBA team, Wiggins has found a home on the Golden State roster and is playing his most efficient basketball of his career. Wiggins is averaging 18.2 points per game and shooting 48% from the floor, along with an impressive 41% shooting clip from behind the arc.
While Wiggins has become more efficient shooting the ball, he has displayed his defensive abilities as well. Wiggins averages one steal and almost one block per game and helps anchor the No. 1 defense in points allowed per game.
During his tenure at KU, Wiggins averaged 17 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.1% from deep. Wiggins also received All-Big 12 honors and a Big 12 Rookie of the Year award during his lone season at Kansas.
In his last 10 games, Wiggins has seen a dip in scoring production, averaging 16.7 points, four rebounds and almost three assists per game. The Ontario native scored his season-high 35 points in November against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Warriors have two 2022 All-Star starters, with forward Draymond Green likely being a reserve as well.
Catch Wiggins in his first All-Star game on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.