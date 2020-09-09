Former Kansas football star and Super Bowl 50 champion cornerback, Aqib Talib, announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020
Talib, a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, played with the Jayhawks from 2005-07 under former Kansas head coach Mark Mangino. In Lawrence, Talib established himself as one of the best defensive players in the country and was unanimously selected as a First Team All-American 2007. Talib finished his career with 13 interceptions, which is second-most in Kansas football history.
He was also a key member of the 2008 Orange Bowl champion team, in which he returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in one of the most memorable plays in Kansas football history. Additionally, he was added to the Kansas football Ring of Honor in 2017.
After the Orange Bowl, Talib declared for the 2008 NFL draft. He became the highest Jayhawk drafted in the NFL since 1981 when he was selected 20th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 12 seasons, Talib played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins. He won a Super Bowl ring in 2015 with the Denver Broncos when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
Talib finished his NFL career with 35 interceptions, 125 pass deflections, and finished fourth all-time in pick-sixes with 10.
Talib turned down one last season in the NFL after receiving a call earlier this week to rejoin the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. Talib said that he, “wasn’t feeling it” when he announced his retirement.
His next adventure will take him to the podcast booth, where he will join sports host Harrison Sanford in a podcast called “Call to the Booth.” The football-themed multi-platform podcast will drop new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the 2020 NFL season.