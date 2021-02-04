Former Kansas men's basketball center Joel Embiid has been named January’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month, the NBA announced Tuesday evening. The recognition marks Embiid’s second-career Player of the Month selection in a seven season span with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Embiid turned his game up to another level in the 17 games he played in the past two months. Averaging a double-double with 28.6 points and 11.1 rebounds a game, Embiid also posted stellar defensive numbers with 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. He has led the 76ers to a 15-2 record in games he has played in this season.
JOEL EMBIID has been unstoppable!37 PTS, 11 REB in 27 MINSHis last 7 games (all wins):33.1 PTS (57 FG%), 10.4 REB in 32 MINSpic.twitter.com/XP9MnAoOz8— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 30, 2021
Embiid joins fellow center Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets on January's player of the month honor roll, as Jokić racked up the Western Conference award. Averaging around the same stat line as Embiid, the race for MVP heats up between the two and Lakers forward LeBron James.
If Embiid were to win the MVP, he would be the first Jayhawk to win the award since Wilt Chamberlain won his fourth MVP in 1967-1968 -- Chamberlain also played for the Philadelphia 76ers.
In his one season at KU in 2013-14, Embiid racked up an impressive stat line as a freshman, scoring 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Embiid was an All-Defense team and All-Newcomer team selection and won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.
Embiid will likely make his fourth straight All-Star appearance this season. An update of the All-Star fan voting released by the NBA Thursday had Embiid fifth in total votes.