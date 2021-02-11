Former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike suffered an apparent leg injury while playing for the G-League Salt Lake City Stars and was taken off the court by stretcher in Wednesday’s matchup against the Erie Bayhawks.
Azubuike, currently in his rookie year with the Utah Jazz organization after being drafted No. 27 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, had an illustrious four-year career with the Jayhawks, earning distinctions as the 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year.
During his four years at Kansas, Azubuike averaged 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 74.6 percent from the field in 87 games played.
Azubuike had his best season as a senior during the 2019-20 season, averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, while shooting 74.8 percent from the field, leading Kansas to a 28-3 record (17-1 Big 12) and a No. 1 ranking in the final AP Poll before the NCAA canceled the season due to COVID-19.
Known for his strength and enthusiasm, Azubuike played quite well in the limited minutes with the Jazz this season.
Azubuike played a career-high 10 minutes in the Jazz’s home win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23. He finished the game with four points, four rebounds and one block while going 1-2 from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Despite dominating at the college level, Azubuike saw multiple injuries over the course of his career at Kansas.
Azubuike’s first major injury came during the 2016-17 when he suffered a season-ending wrist injury.
As a sophomore Azubuike sprained his knee, which held him out of the 2017-18 Big 12 Tournament.
During the 2018-19 season, Azubuike tore a ligament in his hand. After returning to play, Azubuike suffered a rolled ankle in a matchup with Kansas State in February.