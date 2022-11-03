Thursday’s exhibition game against Pittsburg State puts Kansas men’s basketball back in Allen Fieldhouse, but it’s not just a homecoming for the current Jayhawks.
Former Kansas guard and current Gorillas head coach Jeff Boschee makes his return to Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, and he’s more than looking forward to coaching in the fieldhouse he once called home.
“It’d be really exciting, you know. Just probably a lot of nerves and get to see a lot of familiar faces,” Boschee told the Kansan on Monday. “I haven't been back to Allen Fieldhouse now, since probably 2012 as far as for a game. Just being there and seeing 16,000 people screaming and cheering for the Jayhawks would be pretty fun. And but, you know, it'd be a great experience for our guys, too, and I'm excited for them.”
The all-time three-point leader for the program and former McDonald’s All-American is headed into his first game as head coach at Pittsburg State following a 12-year tenure at Missouri Southern State University.
Promoted to head coach at Missouri Southern in 2014 after spending four years as an assistant, Boschee held a 151-86 record while leading the Lions and is the fastest head coach to hit 100 wins in the program’s history.
During his head coaching tenure at Missouri Southern, Boschee led the Lions to four 20-win seasons, accompanied by three straight NCAA Division II tournament appearances on top of being named MIAA Coach of the Year following the 2017-18 season.
Boschee also holds another connection with the program– Super-senior forward Cam Martin.
Martin played under Boschee for three seasons at Missouri Southern, and though he won’t see the court due to a separated shoulder, Martin’s still excited to be in the same room as his former head coach.
“I know he’s excited to come back and have the opportunity to coach at Allen Fieldhouse,” Martin said at the men’s basketball media day last week. “We have a great relationship. We keep in touch all the time, so I’m excited.”
Martin was an All-American in all three of his seasons at Missouri Southern and sits as the second leading point scorer of all time for the Lions with 2,040 throughout his career in the green and gold.
Even with all the memories associated with Thursday’s matchup, Boschee’s looking ahead to what this means for the Gorillas.
“I know where we got to go in there, just compete and see what happens,” Boschee said when asked about the team’s mentality going against a program like Kansas. “I just want our guys to do the things that we've been working on in practice, and compete their tails off and have fun, that’s what it’s going to boil down to. So making sure we go in there, we're not intimidated, and to understand that they put their pants on the same way we do and go out there and play the game.”
Looking back at his own time on the court, Boschee will always carry the feeling of suiting up for the Jayhawks.
“Every time you ran out of that tunnel, the people waiting outside the locker room door to slap your hand as you're running out, you still get goosebumps every single time. The beginning of the game warm-ups, you can feel the environment, feel their electricity, and it's something I'll always remember.”