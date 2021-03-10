The NBA is set to tip-off the second half of its season Wednesday night, with All-Star weekend wrapping up this past Sunday. According to the latest odds, there is a new favorite for NBA MVP.
Former Kansas men’s basketball center Joel Embiid passed Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James as the consensus MVP favorite. Embiid is currently listed at +200 to win the award, followed by James at +225, according to Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.
The 76ers star has shot up the MVP polls all year, and he has the numbers to back it up. Embiid is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He is also shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from the three-point line. The only player to accomplish those shooting percentages while scoring 30 points per game is the 2016 unanimous MVP, Stephen Curry.
Embiid would be the first Jayhawk to win the MVP award since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. He would also be the first NBA center to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal hoisted it in 2000.
The Philadelphia 76ers resume play on Thursday night, however, Embiid won’t be in action until Friday night when he returns from quarantine. Embiid and fellow teammate Ben Simmons were forced to miss the All-Star game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The 76ers sit at first place in the Eastern Conference and Embiid looks to continue leading his team’s success, as well as his MVP campaign.