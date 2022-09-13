Former Kansas and now Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert’s three-yard touchdown run proved to be the dagger in the Bears 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The run wasn’t the flashiest play from Herbert, but it was enough to put Chicago in the driver’s seat. The play was designed to go to the right, but was clogged up by the 49ers defensive line.
However, Herbert was patient enough to seize the crease created by the tight end on the left side of the formation, and find the end zone to increase the Bears lead to 19-10 with 7:21 remaining.
Herbert led the Bears in rushing on nine carries for 45 yards and the touchdown.
In a game that turned somewhat sloppy due to about three inches of rain in Chicago, the Bears had to rely on the run game to get through the poor conditions.
Chicago attempted just 17 passes, compared to 37 rushing attempts. Herbert, along with starting running back David Montgomery and quarterback Justin Fields, accounted for 20 of the 37 rushing attempts.
It is just Herbert’s second year in the NFL as he spent his redshirt senior season at Virginia Tech after a complicated transfer, and saved his last year of eligibility abruptly before the game against TCU.
The shocking twist came just two weeks after rushing for 187 yards and a touchdown on just 11 attempts in a 48-24 road win against Boston College
He also had the third highest rushing total for a single game his sophomore year against West Virginia, where he compiled 291 yards.
Herbert’s role as the number two running back proved to be important to the Chicago offense, as his five yards per carry were essential in the win. The one-two punch of Montgomery and Herbert will be one to watch as first year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks to build on the week 1 success.