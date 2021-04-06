Former Kansas men’s basketball forward Paul Pierce has been in the news recently after being fired by ESPN on Monday due to an Instagram Live he conducted on Friday night.
In the livestream, the former broadcaster for ESPN, who was on shows such as "The Jump" and "NBA Countdown," was seen with half-naked women. The public video lasted around a minute, but the livestream was longer.
According to sources from ESPN, it appears that if someone else filmed the stream and Pierce was just in the background, his job may have been saved. However, due to him being the primary filmer and character in the video, ESPN had no choice but to fire him.
After ESPN fired Pierce, he put out a tweet on Monday that said, “Big things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile. #Truthshallsetufree.” He sent out a tweet three hours later that said, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning.”
Pierce played for the Jayhawks under coach Roy Williams from 1995-1998 before being picked 10th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1998 NBA Draft. After his junior season, Pierce was named a consensus first team All-American in 1998 and also scored a total of 1,768 points in his career as a Jayhawk. In addition to the Celtics, Pierce's NBA career included playing for the Nets, Wizards and Clippers.
It is unclear what the next steps will be for Pierce as he looks to move on from ESPN.