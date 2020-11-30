Former Kansas men’s basketball forward Paul Pierce will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Sunday.
Pierce — along with Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hershey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders — will be enshrined during a ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, in November 2021.
Pierce made an indelible impact during his three years at Kansas from 1995-98, averaging 16.4 points per game. He ended his collegiate career with 1,768 total points, helping lead Kansas to 98 wins, as well as three conference championships.
As a Jayhawk, Pierce ranks 10th on Kansas’ all-time scoring list, and in the top 20 for both rebounding and steals. He was named a 1998 Consensus All-America First Team selection and a finalist for the Wooden Award in his junior season, and was named most outstanding player for both the 1997 and 1998 Big 12 tournaments.
Pierce’s jersey was retired in Allen Fieldhouse in 2003.
After college, Pierce was drafted 10th overall by the Boston Celtics in 1998. He went on to compete on the biggest stage alongside superstars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, winning the 2008 NBA Finals. Pierce was also named Finals MVP.
Pierce ended his professional career as a 10-time NBA All Star and four-time All-NBA selection. After playing 19 seasons, Pierce retired at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, making him the longest tenured Jayhawk to play in the NBA. Pierce sits at 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 26,397 career points.
The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame resides in the College Basketball Experience (CBE) in Kansas City, Missouri. The 2021 class will be the 16th class inducted into the Hall of Fame.