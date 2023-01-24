Former Kansas baseball catcher and current Phillies manager Rob Thomson made a return to Lawrence on Saturday for Kansas men’s basketball’s matchup against TCU.
Thomson’s coming off of his first season managing the Phillies, coming into the role as the interim manager after Joe Girardi was fired last June. Despite taking on a team that started 22-29, Thomson led the Phillies to their first playoff appearance in 11 years, ultimately making it to the World Series. Though the Phillies fell to the Astros in the Fall Classic, Thomson’s turnaround of the club was one for the books, earning him a two-year extension after the team’s NLDS victory.
Playing under head coach Marty Pattin, Thomson currently holds the all-time single-season batting average record for the Jayhawks with a .443 in 1984 and led the team in hits that same season and 1985.
“He got me here,” Thomson said when asked of Pattin’s influence on him. “This is where I sort of grew up.”
The Ontario native remarked that his career at Kansas was the first he had ever been away from home.
“Halfway across the continent, I had to grow up, and Marty helped me so much,” Thomson said. “Just a wonderful, wonderful human being and I just truly loved the three years I spent here.”
When asked about how he was able to reserve his spot in program history as the batting average record holder, Thomson’s answer was simple: “A whole lot of luck.”
Kansas baseball will see a few new faces this upcoming season, now led by head coach Dan Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was named head coach following the retirement of the program’s all-time winningest coach Ritch Price, but Thomson has no worries about the shoes that Fitzgerald has to fill.
“I think that Dan Fitzgerald is going to do a great job, I really do,” Thomson said. “I think this program is in a great spot. I think he understands the game, he’s energetic, and he loves players. If you’re a manager, coach, or run an organization, you have to love players.”
Kansas is coming off a 20-35 finish from last season, but with the addition of Fitzgerald alongside 18 transfers, Thomson is confident in the program’s rebuilding program.
“I don’t think it’s too far from a national championship,” Thomson said.
Thomson joined the Phillies coaching staff in 2018 as a bench coach after being with the New York Yankees since 2008 in the same role. Giradi was named Phillies manager in 2020 after previously working with Thomson in New York, with both men being part of the 2009 World Series squad.
Taking on a team in Philadelphia is no easy task, and it doesn’t matter how talented the team is. Philadelphia fans have famously garnered an interesting reputation, but the best way to put it is that they’re amongst the most passionate fanbases in all sports. However, as an alumnus of a school with a blue-blood basketball program, Thomson’s roots are traced back to a passionate fanbase.
“My first four years, we didn’t have much success in Philadelphia. Every September, it seemed like we were close, we had a shot to make the playoffs, and then we didn’t play very well in September, so there was a lot of booing from our fanbase,” Thomson said. “They let you know, and I love that.”
This year’s postseason hunt for the Phillies shaped up to be no different, coming close going into September as they battled with the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot. In the last week of the season, the Phillies clinched their first postseason appearance since 2011.
“Obviously this year we played well in September and got into the playoffs, and the good side of the [Philadelphia] fans really showed up,” Thomson said. “It was electric.”
With the uphill trends of Kansas baseball, Thomson was delighted to be back in Lawrence and get to connect with a place that he once called home.
“It’s unbelievable,” Thomson said. “I was so happy that [Fitzgerald] asked me back…I was just so honored and proud to be able to come back and be able to see the new facilities.”
Hoglund Ballpark, home of Kansas baseball, was renovated in 1988, just a few years after Thomson was drafted by the Detroit Tigers.
“I’m just happy for the players that are here now, that they can experience that. It’s like a professional atmosphere out there,” Thomson said.
With Thomson’s recent success in Major League Baseball, Thomson has high hopes for what his legacy now means for the Jayhawks.
“There’s some kids over there in that locker room that will go on to professional baseball and be big leaguers, hall of famers, coaches and managers…and if it’s not in baseball, they get the degree and they’re good people in the community and have a great living," Thomson said. “I think the future’s bright.”
Opening day for Kansas is set for Feb. 17 as the Jayhawks travel to Corpus Cristi, Texas for a three-game series against Valparaiso.