There are just a few days left until the end of the NBA’s regular season, and some former Kansas men’s basketball players are making an impact on their teams.
Joel Embiid
After averaging 28.5 points, 2.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game and career highs in shooting percentages last season, Embiid entered the 2021-22 season second in NBA MVP odds at +700.
The Philadelphia 76ers center has some work to do this season to become the first former Jayhawk to win the award since Wilt Chamberlain. Despite averaging a career-high in points (30.4), assists (4.2) and steals per game (1.1), Embiid is third in the latest Kia NBA MVP tracker behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.
Still, Embiid has a fair amount of impactful performances this season. He has twelve games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, which ties Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most 40-10 games since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976-77.
Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds in his last game, a 119-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers (49-31) currently sit at the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the second-place Milwaukee Bucks with two games left to go.
Andrew Wiggins
This season, Wiggins made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career as a Western Conference starter. The Canadian native averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and shot 48.1% from the field, 41.4% from the three-point line and 66.1% from the free-throw line before the All-Star break.
But since the All-Star break, most of Wiggins’ numbers have declined. The 27-year-old is averaging more rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.5) but fewer points per game (15.8) and lower shooting numbers (42.7% FG, 34% 3P, 58.9% FT).
Wiggins’ role has shifted throughout his time with the Golden State Warriors. With Klay Thompson returning from a torn Achilles tendon and showing flashes of his pre-injury self and injuries to other key players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Wiggins has struggled to adjust.
Wiggins’ struggles are one of the reasons why the Warriors have stumbled since the All-Star break, going 9-12 with multiple losing streaks of three or more games. As a result, the Warriors (51-29) have slipped in the standings and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference, only a game up on the Dallas Mavericks.
Ben McLemore
McLemore signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, his fifth team in as many seasons, on a one-year, minimum-salary deal this past offseason. The former seventh overall pick has reached journeyman status but is making the most of his opportunity in the Pacific Northwest division.
McLemore played in just five of the Trail Blazers’ first 20 games but has only missed three games since then. He even started four-straight games in early January, averaging 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point line in those starts.
In 62 games played, the St. Louis native has started only six for the Trail Blazers. McLemore is doing most of his damage off the bench, scoring in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games.
The Trail Blazers (27-53) were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs on April 1, so McLemore won’t get a chance to keep his production going in the postseason. Despite this recent stretch with the Blazers, McLemore's future with the team remains unclear heading into the offseason.
Marcus Morris
The Clippers have hovered around .500 throughout the year as Kawhi Leonard recovers from his partial ACL tear suffered last season. Paul George has only played 30 games this season due to a right elbow injury.
Morris has been one of the players that kept the Clippers in the playoff picture during George’s absence. The veteran forward averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field, 37.2% from the three-point line and 89.4% from the free-throw line while George was sidelined for 42-straight games.
George’s return hasn’t impacted Morris’ playing time, though. The 32-year-old has played and started in four of the Clippers’ five games since George returned. However, Morris has lost some consistency in production, coupling back-to-back 20+ point games with two games scoring in single digits.
With two games left to go, the Clippers are locked in the eighth spot in the Western Conference. The Clippers (40-40) will compete in the Play-In Tournament to face the seventh-seed Minnesota Timberwolves.