The 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence will have some familiar faces added to the rosters of the 2021 Celebrity Softball Weekend. Former Kansas men’s basketball stars Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk will be honorary coaches for the softball game, joining a list of other Kansas celebrities, the Club announced on Wednesday.
Graham and Mykhailiuk will be alongside Brian Hanni, Dr. Anthony Lewis, Deja Brooks, Brandon McAnderson, Lt. Myrone Grady, among others, in what will be a fun weekend sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence from August 6-7.
“We are excited and thankful for every single one of our celebrity players,” CEO Monica Dittmer said. “But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a fan-girl moment when I heard Devonte and Svi were coming to the game. This is the product of two fantastic causes working together for the greater good.”
The two former Jayhawks were already present in Lawrence due to the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, an annual fundraiser benefiting families suffering from Pediatric Cancer.
The game is set for Sunday, August 7, at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park, and all levels of experience are welcome. Tickets to the game are $20, $5 for children ages 5-17, and free for children ages 4 and under. Seven innings of slow-pitch softball will be played, and fans can also name their own substitute and cheer on from the dugout.