Former Kansas men’s basketball forward Paul Pierce was named a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, the organization announced Tuesday.
Pierce joined Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson as first-time nominees for the hall of fame.
The nomination list also includes past nominees Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.
Finalists for the 2021 class will be announced during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in March, and the entire Class of 2021 will be unveiled during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s Final Four in April. That timeline is subject to change, according to the statement.
Pierce, who will also be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, made an impact during his three seasons at Kansas from 1995-98, averaging 16.4 points per game. He ended his collegiate career with 1,768 total points, helping lead Kansas to 98 wins and three conference championships.
As a Jayhawk, Pierce ranks 10th on Kansas’ all-time scoring list, and in the top 20 for both rebounding and steals. He was named a 1998 Consensus All-America First Team selection and a finalist for the Wooden Award in his junior season, and was named most outstanding player for both the 1997 and 1998 Big 12 tournaments.
After college, Pierce was drafted 10th overall by the Boston Celtics in 1998. Pierce played 15 of 19 seasons with the Celtics. During his time in Boston, Pierce led the Celtics from being a below .500 team to winning the 2008 NBA Finals alongside superstars Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Pierce was also named the 2008 Finals MVP.
After playing 19 seasons, Pierce retired at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Pierce ended his professional career as a 10-time NBA All Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He sits at No. 2 on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list behind John Havlicek, and sits at 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 26,397 career points.