Former Jayhawk and New Mexico University power forward Gethro Muscadin died after he was in a coma following a car crash near Topeka on Dec. 30, 2021.
Vonzell Thomas, the president of Southern Assault, a travel basketball program Muscadin played in, shared the news on Twitter on Nov. 1.
Rest in peace Gethro ! Thank you for the laughs ! The smiles ! The trust you gave to me and my family !! Love you G ! #heartbroken #unbreakablefamily pic.twitter.com/V1ACUklmOj— coach Von (@coachvonzell1) November 1, 2022
Muscadin came to Kansas for the 2020-2021 season, where he appeared in 12 games as a freshman.
He then entered the transfer portal after the season and chose New Mexico as his next stop.
He was averaging 9.3 points per game in 12 games for the Lobos, before he left the program on Dec. 20 of 2021
A native of Haiti, Muscadin attended Wichita-area Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, at one point in his high school career, which is where current Jayhawks Gradey Dick and Zach Clemence finished their high school careers.
He was in attendance for the Kansas game versus Nevada on Dec. 29 with his girlfriend.
The crash occurred after the game on the way back from Lawrence as Muscadin was reportedly taking his girlfriend back to her hometown of Wichita.
The crash brought many seeking prayers, including Kansas head coach Bill Self and New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino.
His death comes after he was comatose for 10 months.