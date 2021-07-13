Former Kansas men's basketball star Isaiah Moss announced Monday that he has signed with the Brisbane Bullets, part of the Australian basketball club.
Let's get to work 🙌Moss said: “I’m looking forward to playing in the NBL. It’s a great League, one of the best in the world so I’m just excited to get out there and meet my new teammates, Coach Duncan and get to work".📰https://t.co/z29mYWknfe pic.twitter.com/gzJjY9IID8— Brisbane Bullets (@BrisbaneBullets) July 12, 2021
Moss will be joining the Bullets from the New Zealand club Otago Nuggets where he had a very impressive first season, averaging 21.6 points a game while shooting 44% from the field.
Moss has reportedly shared his excitement publicly, saying he has "heard so many good things about the fans from other players, and I’m looking forward to seeing it for myself.”
Moss was also thrilled about the league he will be playing in, as he described the NBL as “one of the best ‘leagues’ in the world.”
Brisbane Bullets General Manager Sam Mackinnon has high praise for Moss, as he believes his ability to create his own shot is one of his best features. He did that as a Jayhawk many times, as he shot 34.8% from the three point line in 2019-2020.
As a Jayhawk, despite not receiving starter-worthy minutes, Moss was a very consistent shooter with excellent range. His leadership abilities and high level of skill made him one of the fan favorites and helped lead Kansas to first in the Big 12 that season.