Former Kansas football assistant coach and player Clint Bowen will be returning to Lawrence to become the head coach of his high school alma mater, Lawrence High School. Bowen will also serve as a physical education teacher.
The hiring was approved by the Lawrence High School board Monday night. Bowen returns to Lawrence after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator for North Texas.
“I’m excited on a lot of different fronts,” Bowen told the Lawrence Journal-World. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back to Lawrence, Kansas. I’m excited on the front to start a somewhat different career path, a little different than what I’ve been doing.”
Bowen grew up just outside of Lawrence in Perry and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1990. Bowen played one year at Butler Community College before coming to KU.
Bowen played defensive back and was an integral part of Kansas’ 1992 season, where the Jayhawks finished with an 8-4 record and a win over BYU in the Aloha Bowl. A year later, Bowen then led the team with 114 tackles, which is the third-most tackles by a Jayhawk defensive back in school history.
Bowen served in a variety of assistant roles for Kansas from 1998-2009, including co-defensive coordinator during the Jayhawks’ remarkable 11-1 season, which ended with an Orange Bowl victory over Virginia Tech. Bowen would serve as defensive coordinator during the next season before leaving for Western Kentucky.
Bowen returned to Kansas in 2012 and once again served in various coaching roles. After former head coach Charlie Weis was fired shortly after the start of the 2014 season, Bowen would take over as interim head coach for the next eight games going 1-7.
Bowen went on to serve as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator again from 2015-2018. Bowen also served as safeties coach in 2019.
Bowen replaces former Lawrence High School coach Steve Rampy, who left to become the head coach of Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri.