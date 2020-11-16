Former Kansas football and long-time NFL cornerback Aqib Talib started the next stage of his football career this past weekend, making his debut in the broadcast booth Sunday.
Talib, who announced his retirement from the NFL in early September, was the color commentator for Fox Sports’ week 10 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Detroit Lions. As Fox had 10 games on the NFL schedule Sunday, Talib was thrown into action alongside play-by-play man Dan Hellie.
Aquib Talib calls a game like an uncle on a porch dishing on folks in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/jrIqmGaE18— Steve Sandmeyer (@SteveSandmeyer) November 15, 2020
Even though it was the lowest rated game on the schedule for week 10, Talib was shown throughout the country occasionally on NFL Sunday Ticket and Red Zone Channels. He was met with mixed, but mostly positive, reactions.
Really enjoying listening to Aqib Talib’s commentary. He’s calling the game the same way we talk about the games at home. He’s being HIMSELF. It’s easy to listen to and totally relatable while still being informative. Should definitely do more— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 15, 2020
Aqib Talib making his broadcasting debut on Fox’s Washington-Detroit game. Brings a lot of energy, humor and insight (was like this during interviews when he played). I like the perspective outside of traditional button-down Coach/QB ranks.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 15, 2020
"Ooooooh! Lookit all that space..." - Uncle Aqib Talib I gotta say....this is the most entertained I've been during a Lions game in quite some time. 💯#WASvsDET #DetroitLions #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/bCmjSbZEcS— risa balayem (@risapr1) November 15, 2020
The two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection played with the Jayhawks from 2005-07 and was a key member of the 2008 Orange Bowl-winning team. He also finished with the second-most career interceptions (13) in Kansas football history.
Talib later played 12 seasons in the NFL after getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, and was added to the Kansas football Ring of Honor in 2017.
Along with broadcasting NFL games, Talib hosts a sports podcast called “Call to the Booth" alongside host Harrison Sanford. The football-themed, multi-platform podcast drops new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the NFL season.