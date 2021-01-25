Kansas football is now in search for a new director of player development after Edward Jones II was hired by Baylor Friday afternoon.
🗣TEXAS I’M BACK!!EXTREMELY GRATEFUL to join @BUFootball. Thank you @CoachDaveAranda for this incredible opportunity. Time to create #GenerationalImpact! https://t.co/y3Wej9JRWC— Edward Jones II (@Ed_Jones2) January 22, 2021
“It has been a pleasure to be a part of the Jayhawk family the past two seasons,” Jones said in a tweet Monday morning. “I have been blessed to meet so many incredible individuals here and have gained friends for life.”
Jones was hired by Kansas head coach Les Miles as director of player development in Jan. 2019.
“I want to thank Coach Les Miles for taking a chance on a guy that lived 12 hours away,” Jones said. “With the success you’ve had in your career you allowed me to be what you called ‘the HC off the field.' I can’t thank you enough for entrusting me with the development of the student-athletes in your program.”
Overwhelmed with messages of support from Kansas football players and support staff, it was obvious the type of role Jones had with the Kansas program.
“To the STUDENT-ATHLETES! The PLAYERS! The TEAM! Man [I'm going to] miss y’all so much," Jones said. "I have been blessed to see y’all grow in so many areas of your lives. Growth doesn’t have a finish line, so keep becoming the best man you can be. LOVE Y’ALL!”
Jones will now head back to his home state of Texas to join Baylor head coach Dave Aranda’s Bears program. There, Jones will fill the role of assistant athletic director for player development. Aranda also hired former Kansas associate director of strength and conditioning Lance Barilow Friday.
“To the KU students, fans, alumni, and community of Lawrence," Jones said. "THANK YOU! Y’all welcomed a Houstonian into the Sunflower State and showed me incredible LOVE. Y’all showed me that hospitality doesn’t only reside in the South. I will forever cherish my time with y’all.”