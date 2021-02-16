Just under two weeks after signing with the Orlando Magic, former Kansas basketball guard Frank Mason has been released, the team announced Monday afternoon.
The former NCAA All-American and four-year player under coach Bill Self from 2013-2017 went down with a groin injury in the first quarter of the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Mason saw an increased role in his four games in the Orlando rotation due to guards Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz’s long-term injuries. In his three full games pre-injury, Mason averaged 25 minutes for 8.3 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds.
Mason found himself in the starting lineup against the Warriors, for the first time since 2017. There, he faced off against former Jayhawk teammates Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins, who started for Golden State.
Mason will now be in search of his fourth NBA team in just four seasons, while the Magic try to continue their luck with guards, signing Chasson Randle to Mason’s two-way contract spot.