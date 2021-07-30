Former Kansas basketball star Marcus Garrett has signed with the Miami Heat on an exhibit-ten contract Friday, according to a statement from his agent Friday. The 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is now on his way to Southern Florida.
Garrett was not selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, but as soon as the 60th pick was made, calls were made and it took less than 12 hours before Marcus got an opportunity from Miami.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard was a starter for the Jayhawks and head coach Bill Self for three consecutive seasons. Averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 46% shooting his senior year, Garrett was a key component to the Jayhawk's success.
Self has said that game after game, Marcus was always playing the most minutes and he felt the most comfortable when Marcus was on the court.
Garrett achieved multiple accomplishments as a Jayhawk, as he won Senior Class Award All-American First Team [2021], All-Big 12 Second Team [2021], Big 12 All-Defensive Team [2021], Naismith Defensive Player of the Year [2020], Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year [2020] and All-Big 12 Second Team (AP) [2020].
During pre-draft interviews, Garrett said getting drafted into the NBA had always been a dream for him. He acknowledged that even if he did not get picked, there was no reason to hang his head because he knew there would be opportunities, and as he expected, the opportunity came.